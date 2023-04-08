You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Heavy smoke seen rising from scene of truck fire in Yarmouth

Heavy smoke seen rising from scene of truck fire in Yarmouth

April 8, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the scene of a truck fire sometime after 4 PM Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported in the 200 block of Union Street. Workers quickly moved other vehicles away from the blazing truck. A large plume of smoke was visible from Route 6 prompting several calls to 911. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

