YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the scene of a truck fire sometime after 4 PM Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported in the 200 block of Union Street. Workers quickly moved other vehicles away from the blazing truck. A large plume of smoke was visible from Route 6 prompting several calls to 911. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Heavy smoke seen rising from scene of truck fire in Yarmouth
April 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
