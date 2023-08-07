High Rip Current advisory for Tuesday



Rip Current Statement

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

142 PM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023

…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected.

* WHERE…Washington, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Nantucket MA, and Newport RI Counties.

* WHEN…From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.