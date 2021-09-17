You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / High rip current risk Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

September 17, 2021

September 17, 2021


Rip Current Statement

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
313 PM EDT Fri Sep 17 2021

…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR CAPE COD AND NANTUCKET…

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected.

* WHERE…East and South facing beaches on Cape Cod and Nantucket.

* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

