High rip current risk Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
313 PM EDT Fri Sep 17 2021
…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR CAPE COD AND NANTUCKET…
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected.
* WHERE…East and South facing beaches on Cape Cod and Nantucket.
* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.