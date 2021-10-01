High rip current risk this weekend



Rip Current Statement

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

314 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.