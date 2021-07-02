High rip current risk today

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
424 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021
…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM EDT this morning through this evening.
* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.