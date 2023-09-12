You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / High rip current warning for Wednesday, likely to be extended through Friday

High rip current warning for Wednesday, likely to be extended through Friday

September 12, 2023


Rip Current Statement

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
422 AM EDT Tue Sep 12 2023

…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected.

* WHERE…Washington, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Nantucket MA, and Newport RI Counties.

* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. This will likely need to be extended into Thursday, Friday and beyond.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

