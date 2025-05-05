HYANNIS – The Pope John Paul II High School at 120 High School Road was evacuated for a short time Monday morning. Shortly before 8:30 AM, a heater in one of the rooms reportedly began smoking. Firefighters quickly mitigated the situation and ventilated the area. No injuries were reported.
High school in Hyannis temporarily evacuated after heater starts smoking
May 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
