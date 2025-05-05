You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / High school in Hyannis temporarily evacuated after heater starts smoking

High school in Hyannis temporarily evacuated after heater starts smoking

May 5, 2025

HYANNIS – The Pope John Paul II High School at 120 High School Road was evacuated for a short time Monday morning. Shortly before 8:30 AM, a heater in one of the rooms reportedly began smoking. Firefighters quickly mitigated the situation and ventilated the area. No injuries were reported.

