High Surf Advisory as swells from distant Hurricane Fiona make their way to our coast

September 21, 2022

High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1009 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Swells from distant Hurricane Fiona will cause high surf and potentially life-threatening rip currents along the Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts coasts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

