High Surf Advisory as swells from distant Hurricane Fiona make their way to our coast

High Surf Advisory
Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1009 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone.
* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Swells from distant Hurricane Fiona will cause high surf and potentially life-threatening rip currents along the Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts coasts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.