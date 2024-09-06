High Surf Advisory for Friday and Saturday



High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

256 PM EDT Thu Sep 5 2024

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Friday to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Many area beaches do not have lifeguards post Labor Day Weekend which makes rip current more dangerous. Best to find a beach with a lifeguard and never swim alone.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.