High Surf Advisory for Friday and Saturday

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
256 PM EDT Thu Sep 5 2024
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Friday to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Many area beaches do not have lifeguards post Labor Day Weekend which makes rip current more dangerous. Best to find a beach with a lifeguard and never swim alone.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.