High Surf Advisory for swells from distant Hurricane Paulette; Elevated fire weather potential Monday



High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

355 PM EDT Sun Sep 13 2020

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Viewing large waves or fishing from jetties is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Viewing large waves or fishing from jetties is strongly discouraged.

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

350 PM EDT Sun Sep 13 2020

…ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER POTENTIAL FOR MONDAY…

The combination of gusty northwest winds, full sunshine and drying conditions on Monday will lead to elevated fire weather potential across Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Northwest winds will gust between 25 and 35 mph on Monday, with lowest relative humidities around 35 percent. Open burning is strongly discouraged on Monday.

This statement is issued in collaboration with Massachusetts DCR, Connecticut DEEP Division of Forestry, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.