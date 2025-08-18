High surf advisory in effect through Thursday

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
313 PM EDT Mon Aug 18 2025
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Large breaking waves increasing each day, peaking Thursday with waves of 4 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone.
* WHERE…Southern Plymouth MA and Barnstable MA Counties.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Tuesday to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.