High surf advisory in effect through Thursday

August 18, 2025


High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
313 PM EDT Mon Aug 18 2025

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves increasing each day, peaking Thursday with waves of 4 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone.

* WHERE…Southern Plymouth MA and Barnstable MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Tuesday to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

