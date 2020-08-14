High Surf Advisory issued for Saturday

High Surf Advisory
Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 3 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone.
* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.