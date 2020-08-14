You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / High Surf Advisory issued for Saturday

High Surf Advisory issued for Saturday

August 14, 2020

An unseasonably cool & blustery Saturday brings the risk for high surf & possibly gale-force winds over the outer waters. If you’re a recreational boater/swimmer, be sure to monitor the latest marine forecast and observe rip current safety.

High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 3 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.  

