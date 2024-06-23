High Surf Advisory today, marginal risk for severe weather

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
708 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2024
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone.
* WHERE…Ocean exposed beaches along the south coast, Cape and Islands.
* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.
_____
In addition, there is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms later Sunday afternoon and evening.