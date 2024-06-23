High Surf Advisory today, marginal risk for severe weather



High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

708 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2024

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone.

* WHERE…Ocean exposed beaches along the south coast, Cape and Islands.

* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

_____

In addition, there is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms later Sunday afternoon and evening.