High Surf Advisory until 8 PM

High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

336 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet expected in the surf zone.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.