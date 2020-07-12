High Surf Advisory until 8 PM

High Surf Advisory
Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
336 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet expected in the surf zone.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.