High Wind Warning 2 PM through 10 PM Friday

High Wind Warning

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

323 PM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Cape Cod and the Islands.

* WHEN…From 2 PM to 10 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.