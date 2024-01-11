High Wind Watch, Coastal Flood Watch issued ahead of next storm Friday night into Saturday

Two things to consider: 1) The ground is saturated so it will be easier for trees to blow down in the wind. 2) Astronomical tides are higher this time around.



High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

326 AM EST Thu Jan 11 2024

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.



Coastal Flood Watch

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

323 AM EST Thu Jan 11 2024

…COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.1 to 13.3 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Minor coastal flooding occurs along Morrissey Boulevard in Boston. Coastal flooding is expected along the North Shore from Gloucester to Newburyport. Wave action will likely cause some washover onto coastal roads around the time of high tide. Expect minor coastal flooding of some low-lying roadways. Minor coastal flooding occurs in Provincetown, in the vicinity of Race Point Road and Provincetown Airport. In Truro backwater flooding occurs along the Pamet River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.