High Wind Watch Friday morning through late Friday night



High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

249 PM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts between 50 and 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.