High Wind Watch from Friday evening through Saturday morning

High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

433 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From Friday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

