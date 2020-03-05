High Wind Watch from Friday evening through Saturday morning

High Wind Watch
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
433 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
