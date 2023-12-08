High Wind Watch from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon

High Wind Watch
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
230 PM EST Fri Dec 8 2023
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Cape Cod and the Islands, including Block Island.
* WHEN…From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could bring down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Secure any loose objects outdoors.