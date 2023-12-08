High Wind Watch from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon

High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

230 PM EST Fri Dec 8 2023

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Cape Cod and the Islands, including Block Island.

* WHEN…From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could bring down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially on bridges.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Secure any loose objects outdoors.