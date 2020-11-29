High Wind Watch from Monday afternoon through Monday evening

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
242 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 50 and 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Southern Rhode Island, southeast Massachusetts including Cape Cod and the Islands as well as coastal Essex county.
* WHEN…From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. Strongest winds expected from 2 PM through midnight
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down some trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.