High Wind Watch from Monday afternoon through Monday evening



High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

242 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 50 and 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Southern Rhode Island, southeast Massachusetts including Cape Cod and the Islands as well as coastal Essex county.

* WHEN…From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. Strongest winds expected from 2 PM through midnight

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down some trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.