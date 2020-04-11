High Wind Watch from Monday morning through Monday evening

High Wind Watch
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
329 PM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Numerous power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.