High Wind Watch from Monday morning through Monday evening

High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

329 PM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Numerous power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.