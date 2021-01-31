High Wind Watch from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon



High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

349 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.