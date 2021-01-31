High Wind Watch from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
349 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.