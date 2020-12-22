High Wind Watch from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
328 PM EST Tue Dec 22 2020
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.