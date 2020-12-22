High Wind Watch from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon



URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

328 PM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.