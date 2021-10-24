High Wind Watch from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon



High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

252 PM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.