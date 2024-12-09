You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / High Wind Watch in effect from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night

December 9, 2024


High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
151 PM EST Mon Dec 9 2024

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island, and Cape Ann.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Strong to damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

