URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
151 PM EST Mon Dec 9 2024
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island, and Cape Ann.
* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Strong to damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.