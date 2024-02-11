High Wind Watch late Monday night through Tuesday evening, Coastal Flood Watch Tuesday afternoon



High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

359 AM EST Sun Feb 11 2024

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties.

* WHEN…From late Monday night through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.



Coastal Flood Watch

Coastal Hazard Message

356 AM EST Sun Feb 11 2024

…COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

…COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.7 to 13.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water). For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (4.3 to 14.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA and Barnstable MA Counties.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 10 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Watch, Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Some vulnerable coastal roads become impassable around high tide. Flooding 1 to 2 feet deep affects some coastal roads and low lying areas from Revere and Winthrop through Boston to Hull, Braintree, and Quincy. Splashover and debris may wash onto coastal roads when large waves occur. Most roads remain passable. Flooding up to one foot deep affects coastal roads on the North Shore from Salem to Gloucester and Newburyport. Rough surf will cause flooding on some coastal roads around the time of high tide due to splashover. Roads remain passable. Shallow pockets of flooding less than one foot deep affect low lying areas in Provincetown, mainly near the airport and Race Point Road. In Truro, flooding up to one foot deep affects low lying areas near Pamet Harbor and along the Pamet River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.