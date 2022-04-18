High Wind Watch late Monday night through Tuesday morning

High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

325 PM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will be occur between 2 and 8 am.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.