High Wind Watch late Monday night through Tuesday morning

High Wind Watch
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
325 PM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will be occur between 2 and 8 am.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.