High Wind Watch late Sunday night through Monday evening

High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

410 AM EST Sat Dec 16 2023

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of Rhode Island and south coastal Massachusetts.

* WHEN…From late Sunday night through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.