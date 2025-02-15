High Wind Watch Sunday evening through Monday evening



URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

332 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2025

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern, and western Massachusetts, and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From Sunday evening through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.