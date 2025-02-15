High Wind Watch Sunday evening through Monday evening

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
332 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2025
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern, and western Massachusetts, and northern and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…From Sunday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.