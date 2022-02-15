High Wind Watch Thursday evening through Friday morning



High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

240 PM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern and southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The peak of the wind is expected to be after midnight Thursday night through early Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.