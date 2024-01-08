High Wind Watch Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon



High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

253 AM EST Mon Jan 8 2024

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island.

* WHEN…From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.