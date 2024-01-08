High Wind Watch Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
253 AM EST Mon Jan 8 2024
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island.
* WHEN…From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.