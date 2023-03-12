High Wind Watch Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning



High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Eastern Essex, Eastern Plymouth and Barnstable Counties.

* WHEN…From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.