High winds cause scattered power outages

CAPE COD – High winds caused scattered power outages across the Cape overnight. As of 8 AM about 250 Eversource customers in Brewster and Harwich were without power. The National Weather Service reported a tree down across North Falmouth Highway (Route 28) about 1 AM. The weather service also reported the following unofficial wind gust reports:

Provincetown 76 MPH

Dennis 66 MPH

Hatch Beach 63 MPH

Chapin 60 MPH

Provincetown Airport 56 MPH

West Falmouth 56 MPH

Chatham 52 MPH

Waquoit Bay 52 MPH

West Dennis 50 MPH

Yarmouth 49 MPH