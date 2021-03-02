High winds cause scattered power outages

CAPE COD – High winds caused scattered power outages across the Cape overnight. As of 8 AM about 250 Eversource customers in Brewster and Harwich were without power. The National Weather Service reported a tree down across North Falmouth Highway (Route 28) about 1 AM. The weather service also reported the following unofficial wind gust reports:
Provincetown 76 MPH
Dennis 66 MPH
Hatch Beach 63 MPH
Chapin 60 MPH
Provincetown Airport 56 MPH
West Falmouth 56 MPH
Chatham 52 MPH
Waquoit Bay 52 MPH
West Dennis 50 MPH
Yarmouth 49 MPH
