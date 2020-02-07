High winds causing power outages

HYANNIS – Ferocious winds as high as 64 MPH in Woods Hole and 62 MPH in Truro have caused multiple wires to come down and transformers to come down.

Hyannis was hardest hit with over 2’700 customers out. Traffic lights are darkened at several intersections including the major Route 28/Yarmouth Road one.



Falmouth Police posted this photo of a large tree down on a pickup truck.

Over 1,100 customers were out in Eastham and 332 in Brewster as of 3:30 PM.

A 72 MPH wind gust was reported in Provincetown

As of 4 PM, a downed tree on Main Street in Mashpee had over 1,400 customers without power. 523 were out in Bourne. 70 MPH wind gust in Truro. There are reports of a tree down on a house in Brewster.

