Hit and run suspect that severely injured 8-year-old arrested

August 29, 2022


YARMOUTH – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the suspect responsible for the hit and run crash on Saturday August 20, 2022 that critically injured an 8-year-old.

The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18, from Marstons Mills Massachusetts.

Gifford was charged with the following.
• Leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury
• Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
• Withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding

Gifford will appear in court today, Monday August 29, 2022, for arraignment.

The 8-year-old victim was released from the hospital and is home with family recovering from the injuries sustained after being hit by Gifford. The victim will require additional medical procedures in the future.

The Yarmouth Police would like to thank the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department and The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Unit for their assistance with the investigation.

