Hit & run suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks in Hyannis





HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a bizarre series of events Saturday afternoon. Sometime after 5 PM a report of a hit & run crash in the area of Route 132 & Independence Drive was received. Police spotted the suspect vehicle but it took off. a pursuit was quickly called off for safety reasons. The vehicle was spotted a short time later in a cemetery off Mary Dunn Road. The driver then reportedly drove onto the railroad tracks but didn’t get too far before the vehicle became disabled. The suspect was taken into custody and is expected to face numerous charges. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN