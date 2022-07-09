HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a bizarre series of events Saturday afternoon. Sometime after 5 PM a report of a hit & run crash in the area of Route 132 & Independence Drive was received. Police spotted the suspect vehicle but it took off. a pursuit was quickly called off for safety reasons. The vehicle was spotted a short time later in a cemetery off Mary Dunn Road. The driver then reportedly drove onto the railroad tracks but didn’t get too far before the vehicle became disabled. The suspect was taken into custody and is expected to face numerous charges. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Hit & run suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks in Hyannis
July 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fire Rips Through Historic, 17th-Century Inn on Nantucket
- Bill Boosting Childcare Passes State Senate
- Nantucket Officials Report Few Incidents Independence Day Weekend
- State Scaling Back COVID-19 Reporting
- Sunday Journal – The Human Library Returns to Osterville Village Library
- Sunday Journal – Blackbeard’s Ride Raising Money for Wounded Veterans
- Sunday Journal – “Last of the Right Whales” Documentary with Dr. Stormy Mayo
- Facing Pressure, Biden to Sign Order on Abortion Access
- Ex-Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe Fatally Shot
- Human Library Returns to Osterville Village Library
- Applications Open for E-Bike Incentive Program
- Industry Experts Say Hotel Staff Shortages Continue
- Lobsterfest Gala Will Honor Outer Cape Healthcare Heroes