Horse dies after being struck by vehicle in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that on the evening of Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at approximately 6:03 P<, they received a report of a horse walking down the middle of Sandwich Road in the area of Thomas B Landers Road. Shortly after the initial call was received it had been reported by a second caller that a horse had been struck by a vehicle in the area. Upon officer arrival it was discovered that the horse had died from its injuries. The vehicle involved remained on scene and the operator had also called police to report the incident. A second horse that was loose was safely returned. Marine and Environmental Services was contacted and responded to the scene. This incident is currently under investigation by Marine and Environmental Services along with the Department of Agriculture.