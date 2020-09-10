HARWICH – A person riding a horse was injured in a fall shortly before noon Thursday. The incident happened at True Neck Farm on Queen Anne Road. The victim reportedly suffered a possible neck injury. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Horse rider injured in fall in Harwich
September 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
