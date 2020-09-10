You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Horse rider injured in fall in Harwich

September 10, 2020

HARWICH – A person riding a horse was injured in a fall shortly before noon Thursday. The incident happened at True Neck Farm on Queen Anne Road. The victim reportedly suffered a possible neck injury. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

