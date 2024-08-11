DENNIS – A horse rider was seriously injured in an equestrian accident early Sunday afternoon. Rescuers responded to the Aieline Road location and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Ezra Baker school to fly the the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Horse rider seriously injured in Dennis
August 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
