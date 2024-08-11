You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Horse rider seriously injured in Dennis

Horse rider seriously injured in Dennis

August 11, 2024

DENNIS – A horse rider was seriously injured in an equestrian accident early Sunday afternoon. Rescuers responded to the Aieline Road location and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Ezra Baker school to fly the the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 