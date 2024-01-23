FALMOUTH – A horseback rider was seriously injured in Falmouth around 1:30 PM Tuesday. Rescuers were called to the scene off Carriage Shop Road at Duckie’s Way. A MedFlight helicopter was unable to respond due to weather so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Horseback rider seriously injured in Falmouth
January 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
