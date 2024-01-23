You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Horseback rider seriously injured in Falmouth

Horseback rider seriously injured in Falmouth

January 23, 2024

FALMOUTH – A horseback rider was seriously injured in Falmouth around 1:30 PM Tuesday. Rescuers were called to the scene off Carriage Shop Road at Duckie’s Way. A MedFlight helicopter was unable to respond due to weather so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

