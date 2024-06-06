You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Horses trot down Route 25 in Wareham

WAREHAM – It was an unusual sight for motorists after two horses decided to trot down Route 25 eastbound in Wareham. The horses were spotted eastbound about 5 miles before the Bourne Bridge. It was unclear if they simply got loose or may have been spooked. The owners were located and the horses safely put into a trailer and returned to their stable.

