YARMOUTH PORT – One house was evacuated after a construction crew hit a gas line in Yarmouth Port. It happened sometime after 8:30 AM on Canterbury Lane. National Grid was called to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
House evacuated after gas leak in Yarmouth Port
September 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
