You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / House evacuated after gas leak in Yarmouth Port

House evacuated after gas leak in Yarmouth Port

September 6, 2024

YARMOUTH PORT – One house was evacuated after a construction crew hit a gas line in Yarmouth Port. It happened sometime after 8:30 AM on Canterbury Lane. National Grid was called to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 