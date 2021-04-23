FALMOUTH – Fire broke out in a house in Falmouth sometime before 3 PM. The fire was reported at 20 Crosby Lane. The structure was located far off the road forcing crews to lay a large amount of hose to get water to the scene. All occupants escaped the building safely. The building quickly became fully involved and with danger of possible collapse firefighters took a defensive stand. A second alarm was struck to bring additional units to the scene and to cover the Falmouth stations.
House fire reported in Falmouth
April 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
