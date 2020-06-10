TISBURY – A structure fire was reported in Tisbury sometime after 8 PM Tuesday. The fire was reported on West Spring Street in a garage type building. A second alarm brought in mutual aid from other island departments. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Structure fire reported in Tisbury
June 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
