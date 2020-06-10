You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Structure fire reported in Tisbury

Structure fire reported in Tisbury

June 9, 2020

TISBURY – A structure fire was reported in Tisbury sometime after 8 PM Tuesday. The fire was reported on West Spring Street in a garage type building. A second alarm brought in mutual aid from other island departments. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 