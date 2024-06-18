YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a house in Yarmouth about 3:40 PM Tuesday. Crews were called to Molly Road where a fire appeared to be on the exterior of the structure. No injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
House fire reported in Yarmouth
June 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
