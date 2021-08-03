NANTUCKET – Nantucket firefighters were called to a fully involved house fire sometime after noon. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
House fire reported on Nantucket
August 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
