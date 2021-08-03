You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / House fire reported on Nantucket

House fire reported on Nantucket

August 3, 2021

NANTUCKET – Nantucket firefighters were called to a fully involved house fire sometime after noon. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

