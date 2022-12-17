YARMOUTH PORT – A house fire was reported in Yarmouth Port about 4:15 PM. The fire on Mill Lane reportedly started in a kitchen. The occupants had knocked down much of the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters had to pull some ceilings to check for fire extension and ventilate smoke. Route 6A was temporarily closed due to hoses and apparatus in the road. Further details were not immediately available.
House fire temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port
December 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
