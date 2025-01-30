SANDWICH – A house and two vehicles were destroyed by a fire in Sandwich. The fire broke out sometime after 12:30 AM Thursday at 55 Osprey Lane. Fire officials struck a 2nd alarm to bring additional resources to the scene. All occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire.
House, two vehicles destroyed by fire in Sandwich
January 30, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
