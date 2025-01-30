You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / House, two vehicles destroyed by fire in Sandwich

House, two vehicles destroyed by fire in Sandwich

January 30, 2025

SANDWICH – A house and two vehicles were destroyed by a fire in Sandwich. The fire broke out sometime after 12:30 AM Thursday at 55 Osprey Lane. Fire officials struck a 2nd alarm to bring additional resources to the scene. All occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 