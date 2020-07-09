BOURNE – A contractor reportedly stuck a gas line in Bourne Wednesday evening. Firefighters responded to Surrey Lane in Monument Beach around 6:45 PM and confirmed the leak. A couple of houses in the neighborhood were evacuated until National Grid could arrive and cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Houses evacuated after gas line struck in Bourne
July 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Sees No Coronavirus Deaths, 2 More Cases Reported
- MassDOT, Army Corps Take Next Step in Bridge Replacements
- Passenger Traffic Increasing at Barnstable Municipal Airport
- State Urging Residents to be Aware of Unemployment Scam
- State’s Second EEE Positive Mosquito Sample Found in Western Mass.
- Dunkin’ To Close 450 Speedway Store Locations
- Cahoon Museum Reopening in August
- Wareham Police Warn that Overdoses Continue Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
- Cape Cod Businesses Proceed Into Phase 3
- 2020 Boston Pops for Nantucket Reimagined
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Hold Blood Drives Throughout July
- Cape Cod Cares For The Troops Still Supporting Soldiers
- No Additional Virus Cases or Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands