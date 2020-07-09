You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Houses evacuated after gas line struck in Bourne

Houses evacuated after gas line struck in Bourne

July 8, 2020

BOURNE – A contractor reportedly stuck a gas line in Bourne Wednesday evening. Firefighters responded to Surrey Lane in Monument Beach around 6:45 PM and confirmed the leak. A couple of houses in the neighborhood were evacuated until National Grid could arrive and cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

