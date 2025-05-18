Hundreds turn out for Yarmouth Police “Run for a Reason” 5k



YARMOUTH – Sunday, hundreds gathered to support the Yarmouth Police “Run for a Reason” 5K, an event held in memory of K9 Sgt. Sean Gannon, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in 2018 while serving a search warrant.

During the opening ceremony, State Representative Steve Xiarhos of the 5th Barnstable District—also a 40-year veteran of the Yarmouth Police Department—presented several official citations. Among them was an award to Rehoboth K9 Officer David Auguir and K9 Edo, who were honored as the Sgt. Gannon K9 Handler of the Year for their exceptional service to the community.

The event kicked off with the popular “Littles Race” for children, followed by the main 5K. In attendance was the First ROC Police Academy Class from the new Falmouth Police Academy—the first graduating class from the newly established police academy on Cape Cod.

Material and photos by BSears Media used in this report.